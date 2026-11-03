Central Caribou Man Faces Several Firearm-Related Charges

A Central Caribou man faces firearm related charges following an incident last week.

On October 29 at approximately 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at another person on Porter Road. While officers were on their way to the area, the man allegedly fled into a forested area with the firearm and there were no reports of shots fired. Officers conducted patrols before locating and arresting the man. During a follow-up search of the area on foot, investigators located and seized a firearm concealed underwater in a creek.

25-year-old Tyrell Fraser Marshall of Central Caribou, faces charges of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Careless Use of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, and Assault with a Weapon.