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Central Caribou Man Faces Several Firearm-Related Charges

Nov 3, 2026 | Local News

A Central Caribou man faces firearm related charges following an incident last week.  
 
On October 29 at approximately 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at another person on Porter Road.  While officers were on their way to the area, the man allegedly fled into a forested area with the firearm and there were no reports of shots fired. Officers conducted patrols before locating and arresting the man. During a follow-up search of the area on foot, investigators located and seized a firearm concealed underwater in a creek. 
 
25-year-old Tyrell Fraser Marshall of Central Caribou, faces charges of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Careless Use of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, and Assault with a Weapon.  
 
He appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on October 30 and was released with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for November 23. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.