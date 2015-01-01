Central MP Sean Fraser says 2023 included Completion of 104 Twinning in His Riding, Atlantic Economic Forum and a New Wind Farm Moving Forward

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says 2023 was a busy year in his riding.

Fraser says sometimes, day to day, it can feel like you can’t push issues forward quickly enough, but in reviewing developments over the past 12 months a lot got done.

Fraser says Antigonish County is moving forward with its Green Buildings Strategy, making many community centres across the municipality more energy efficient.

He says new community assets opened this year, including the Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Centre, and the 104 twinning was completed. Also, festivals supported by government that have returned following the pandemic, and St. FX University hosted the Atlantic Economic Forum.