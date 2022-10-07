Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announces Federal Government is Temporarily Lifting 20-hour-per-week caps International Post-Secondary students can Work off-campus

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has announced the federal government is temporarily lifting

of the cap on the number of hours that eligible post-secondary international students are allowed to work off-campus while class is in session.

The Central Nova MP says international students had been limited to working a maximum of 20 hours per week.

Fraser says this change is not only good news for international students but also Canadian businesses.

Fraser says a lot of the empty jobs are in the service sector, and there are international students that would like to pick up extra shifts to earn a little more money. Fraser says with so many jobs available, all the tools have to be explored to get more workers into the economy. There are more than half a million international students in Canada.

The cap will be lifted from November 15th to the end of December, 2023.