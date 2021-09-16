Central Nova Communist Party Candidate Chris Frazer says Platform Receiving Increased Interest from Voters

St. FX University professor Chris Frazer is taking another run at federal politics. Frazer will once

again be the candidate for the Communist Party in Central Nova in the September 20th federal election. Frazer, an associate professor of History at St. FX also ran for the party in the last federal election two years ago.

Frazer says the most common issues he hears at the door are deepening levels of poverty, income and jobs, and housing. When he talks to students or the parents of the students, they list the cost of post-secondary education as a concern.

Frazer says one thing he has noticed in this election is an increased interest in his party’s message.

Included in the party’s platform is a 32 hour work week, a minimum wage of 23 dollars an hour, and better public pensions so people can retire at 60. Also in the platform is expanded social programs, reducing university tuition, higher corporate taxes, meeting targets for climate change reduction and stronger commitments to develop renewables.