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Central Nova MP and ACOA Minister Sean Fraser Announces close to $250,000 in Funding for Atlantic Trade Mission to attend Trade Show in Germany

Sep 2, 2026 | Regional News

Central Nova MP and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency minister Sean Fraser announced federal funding of nearly $250,000 under the Atlantic Trade and Investment Growth Agreement (ATIGA) to help 28 companies and organizations take part in an Atlantic Canadian trade mission to the Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology (SMM) trade show in Hamburg, Germany. 

Central MP Sean Fraser. (World Economic Forum photo)

 
A release states the trade show brings together companies, buyers, and decision-makers from around the world at a time of rapid change across the global shipping and ocean technology sectors.  
 
 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.