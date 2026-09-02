Central Nova MP and ACOA Minister Sean Fraser Announces close to $250,000 in Funding for Atlantic Trade Mission to attend Trade Show in Germany

Central Nova MP and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency minister Sean Fraser announced federal funding of nearly $250,000 under the Atlantic Trade and Investment Growth Agreement (ATIGA) to help 28 companies and organizations take part in an Atlantic Canadian trade mission to the Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology (SMM) trade show in Hamburg, Germany.

A release states the trade show brings together companies, buyers, and decision-makers from around the world at a time of rapid change across the global shipping and ocean technology sectors.