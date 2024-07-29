Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser Announces $2.8 Million in Federal Funding to Four Manufacturers to increase Housing Supply

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced a total repayable investment of nearly $2.8 million to four manufacturers contributing to the region’s housing sector.

A release from the government states the funding is going towards Maritime Truss , Trenton WoodWorks , Moulding Warehouse and Lake Shore Living , to expand facilities and acquire advanced equipment to increase production to supply the housing sector.

Funding for three of these projects is provided through ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Funding for Trenton Woodworks is provided through ACOA’s Canada’s Coal Transition Initiative.

Trenton WoodWorks Limited Partnership is receiving $750,000 to purchase product assembly line equipment and computerized saws to increase production. The company will also install solar panels on its roof to help offset a portion of its energy needs.

Lake Shore Living Limited is receiving $500,000 to establish a manufacturing facility in Lake Ainslie, Cape Breton to build modular homes and panel components.

Maritime Truss Limited is receiving $796,944 to acquire and install a central sawing centre at its production facility in Truro, which will include an automated linear blade saw and a floor web saw.

Halifax’s Moulding Warehouse is receiving $750,000 to purchase automated manufacturing equipment, including a moulder, paint line, gang saw, scissor lift, table saws and planers.

As well as adding housing to a market in need, Fraser said the funding will also create jobs in a growing sector

Fraser said the country is dealing with a housing crisis, and part of the solution is going to require the building of homes far more quickly.