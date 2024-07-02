Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Changes to Zoning and Permitting by Municipalities Beginning to translate into New Housing Construction

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said some of the measures the federal government put in place to dealing with housing issues are starting to show their impact.

For instance, after reaching deals with 179 communities across Canada to change their zoning and permitting practices over the past few months, Fraser said they saw a record set for the number of building permits for residential home construction in the history of Canada.

This is a big deal, added the MP, noting permits precede construction, which precedes having an opportunity for people to live in homes they can afford.

Fraser said there is still a lot of work to do, noting while housing may typically be the jurisdiction of local and provincial governments, the federal government wants to be a good partner and they want to help lead the effort. He said it is encouraging to see the policies taking hold, adding it will be more encouraging to see people paying rents they can afford and young people being able to get into the housing market if they choose.