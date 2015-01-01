Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser Remains Optimistic Canada’s Housing Shortage Can Be Overcome

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are groups like the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society that give him a sense of optimism the housing shortage in Canada can be overcome.

Fraser, who is the federal Housing Minister, says in a year-end interview he continues to be positive, following the implementation of several measures aimed at encouraging housing development.

Fraser says he senses all three levels of government are pulling in the right direction. Fraser says he remains hopeful the situation will continue to improve in the New Year.