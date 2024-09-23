Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Federal Government has taken Measures to Better Protect Renters and Assist Canadians to Get into the Housing Market

The federal government is taking steps to better protect renters and to assist more Canadians in getting into the housing market.

Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says government has already put a number of measures in place to help Canadians on their journey towards home ownership.

Fraser says measures also have to be taken to help those who are renting. He says the federal government has introduced a Renters’ Bill of Rights.

Fraser says a lot of the areas it covers may fall under provincial jurisdiction, but federal money is being put on the table for housing infrastructure for provinces that adopt a version of a Renters’ Bill of Rights. That would include protecting people against renovictions, being free from discrimination and more.