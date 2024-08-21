Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Federal Housing Initiatives will assist Homeless Veterans in Nova Scotia

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says if we can afford to send our citizens to war, we can afford to take care of them when they come home; and that includes making sure they have a roof over their head.

Fraser, who is also the country’s Housing Minister, says Canada is far too wealthy a nation to accept that those who defend our country by putting on a uniform could ever go without a home.

Fraser says a national program recently contributed to an effort in the province to help homeless vets.

Fraser says it will take a long time to solve the housing crisis. However, he says recognizing the unique needs of certain groups of Canadians, including veterans, will allow governments to more quickly and fully overcome the housing crisis and ensure those who deserve the support of the government are able to get a roof over their head.