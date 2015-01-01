Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Government is Borrowing an Old Idea from Post World War Two to Ramp Up Housing Construction

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says when you are looking for solutions to today’s problems, you can sometimes find them in history books.

Recently Fraser, who is also the federal Housing Minister, announced the federal government is borrowing an old idea that was implemented after World War Two by utilizing cost-effective and labour efficient designs including those that can be built in factories.

Consultations will begin next month on developing a catalogue of pre-approved home designs to accelerate the home-building process for developers.

The federal government hopes to have the catalogue sometime next year.

Fraser hopes it will dramatically speed up the process of building homes and reduce the cost with new standardized models.