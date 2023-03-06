Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan Visit St. FX

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser made a stop at his alma mater this past week.

Fraser and Seamus O’Regan, the federal Labour minister and a former StFX student, were in Antigonish on February 27 to speak with nursing and political science students. Fraser, who also studied at StFX, said they spoke with nursing students to learn more about what their perspective is heading into the health care workforce. He said they later toured the health and counselling services available on campus to better understand the role the federal government can play to help ensure health services are properly funded in the province.

In the evening, Fraser said the pair spoke with a group of political science and public governance students.

Fraser said the health care students had a unique focus on the supports they will require in order to be able to fill a key gap in the labour force, while political science and public policy students focussed on the political issues of the day, such as health funding, cost of living challenges, and climate change.