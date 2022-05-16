Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser pays recent visit to Europe

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser recently travelled to Europe in his role as Immigration Minister.

Fraser says his trip focused on government efforts to bring refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine to Canada. To date more than 13,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in this country.

Fraser says his visit to Belgium, France and Poland included meetings with representatives from other countries facing similar challenges as Canada in relocating Afghan refugees.

Fraser says the facility is co-shared with Polish authorities. Fraser says a planeload of Ukrainian refugees will be arriving in Halifax on June 2nd