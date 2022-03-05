Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser Playing Role in Canada’s Response to Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has been busy of late, part of the federal government’s response

to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, Fraser, Canada’s Immigration Minister, announced Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression can find a safe haven in Canada by using expedited temporary visas for emergency travel. These visas can be processed in just weeks.

Fraser says he anticipates a significant number of Ukrainians will be coming to Canada.

There are more than one million Ukrainians in Canada including more than 10,000 in Nova Scotia