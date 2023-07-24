Central Nova MP announced child benefit increase

The Canada Child Benefit is increasing.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called the program one of the government’s most successful policies since it was adopted in 2016. he said government shifted the focus of child care supports so they can put more money in the hands of people who need it most.

Fraser said there has been nearly 500,000 children lifted out of poverty based on this policy alone, saying it is something Canadians should be proud of. He said he is looking forward to the increased payments going out to families.