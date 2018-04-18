Central Nova MP Announces Funding in Port Bickerton, Indian Harbour Lake/Jordanville
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser made a couple of funding announcements in the District of St. Mary’s recently.
During a visit to the Port Bickerton Community Centre, Fraser indicated a federal grant through the New Horizons for Seniors Program worth $24,000
would be provided for the centre’s green space project. It includes a new playground area, a gazebo, and upgrades to the parking lot.
At the Indian Harbour Lake/Jordanville Community Centre Fraser announced the centre will receive $22,713 for
a new ceiling, lighting and parking area. Members of the Stillwater Community Centre were also on hand to accept $25,000 for their centre’s revitalization project. Work is well underway