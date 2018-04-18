Central Nova MP Announces Funding in Port Bickerton, Indian Harbour Lake/Jordanville

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser made a couple of funding announcements in the District of St. Mary’s recently.

During a visit to the Port Bickerton Community Centre, Fraser indicated a federal grant through the New Horizons for Seniors Program worth $24,000

Pictured: Back, MP Sean Fraser, middle (from the left) Colleen Jack, Peggy Jack, Coreen Kaiser, Stacey Kaiser, Hillary Kaiser, Keith Horton, front (from the left) Lyndsay Keith, Ardeth Dodge.

would be provided for the centre’s green space project. It includes a new playground area, a gazebo, and upgrades to the parking lot.

At the Indian Harbour Lake/Jordanville Community Centre Fraser announced the centre will receive $22,713 for

ictured (left to right) Gordon MacIsaac, Stillwater Community Centre, Jim Mills, President, Indian Harbour Lake/Jordanville Community Centre, and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.

a new ceiling, lighting and parking area. Members of the Stillwater Community Centre were also on hand to accept $25,000 for their centre’s revitalization project. Work is well underway


