Central Nova MP attends federal cabinet retreat

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was one of the Liberal MPs who attended a cabinet retreat in Charlottetown last week.

Fraser said it was a busy week, noting it`s important for the federal cabinet to meet to make sure they are on the same page as they head back to Parliament over the next month, and remain focussed on the matters that mean the most to Canadians. He said it was helpful to discuss a number of issues dealing with the challenges families are having with paying their bills.

If the government remains focussed on the things Canadians are focussed on, said Fraser, the government can improve the quality of the services they deliver.