Central Nova MP Hopeful Recent Northern Pulp Court Decision is Observed

Central Nova’s MP said he hopes a recent court decision barring fishermen from blockading survey boats hired by Northern Pulp is respected.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge Denise Boudreau granted the temporary injunction earlier this month.

MP Sean Fraser said as a local representative and government representative perspective, he said he has complete respect for the independence of the courts, adding he hopes the decision is respected to maintain the rule of law.

The Northern Pulp Mill in Pictou County is looking to build a new effluent treatment facility which would see treated waste water flow into the Northumberland Strait. The government imposed a deadline in 2015 with the Boat Harbour Act, which will close the current Northern Pulp treatment system at Boat Harbour by February 2020.

A November report from of Paper Excellence, the Northern Pulp mill’s parent company, showed an executive stating a new effluent system for the mill will be ready by a provincial deadline but a pipeline, discharging 70 million litres of treated effluent a day, likely won’t.