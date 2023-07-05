Central Nova MP offers update of population milestone

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Canada has surpassed a significant milestone. Fraser, who is also the federal Immigration Minister says Canada has crossed the threshold to be a country of more than 40 million people.

Fraser says those who come to make Canada home will be opening businesses, fill key gaps in the economy and improve the quality of our health care system. Fraser says about one-third of our doctors and one quarter of our nurses in Canada are newcomers.

Fraser says to see our population rising through a mix of immigration and domestic growth is exciting and bodes well for the future of Canada.