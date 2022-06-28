Central Nova MP pleased with immigration numbers

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the Atlantic Immigration program and the provincial nominee program will help bring 5,430 newcomers to the province.

Fraser called these immigration numbers a big deal, noting it is a 40 per cent increase over last year’s numbers, which set a record at the time. If one were to turn back the clock to the 1970s, said Fraser, one would find seven workers for every retiree in the province. Nowadays, the ratio is 3-1. Fraser said staying on the current trajectory, they ratio would be 2-1 by the time he is ready to retire.

The Central Nova MP also noted he is pleased to see the provincial government is pursuing what he called an ambitious strategy to boost immigration numbers.