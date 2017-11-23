Central Nova MP Pleased with Cards delivered to Local Veterans

the public to send in cards, which would be hand delivered to a local veterans hospital. The MP for Central Nova says he would like to thank residents of his riding who sent in cards for veterans on Remembrance Day. Sean Fraser put a request out tothe public to send in cards, which would be hand delivered to a local veterans hospital.

Fraser says that the public responded well and sent in about 200 cards for veterans to receive. Fraser says that this Rememberance day for him proved to be a very moving experience:

Fraser says that the experience for him was excellent to be a part of, and he is thankful to have received as many letters as he did from the public