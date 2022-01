Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the latest arrival of a planeload of Afghan refugees to Canada

is particularly special. Fraser, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says of the more than 250 Afghans that arrived in the country recently, 170 were human-rights defenders.

Fraser says work has been quietly ongoing for several months to identify and arrange transport of human-rights defenders to Canada.

So far, the federal government has resettled 6,750 Afghans.