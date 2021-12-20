Central Nova MP says a lot of Accomplished in Fall Sitting of House of Commons

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says some important pieces of legislation were passed in the

House of Commons during the fall sitting. Fraser says the bills adopted included legislation to help businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Fraser says the supports will help those still facing challenges, including the tourism and hospitality industry and the arts. Fraser says a lot has been done during the fall session, including measures to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and rapid tests to provinces, new investments to strengthen skills and immigration, a ban on conversion therapy, and measures to help compensate Indigenous children for discrimination they faced from many previous governments and end discrimination going forward.