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Central Nova MP Sean Fraser $14.1 Million to Nova Scotia Business Will Help Companies Pivot in the Wake of US Tariffs

Sep 8, 2026 | Local News

Last week, Central Nova MP and Atlantic Canada Opportunities minister Sean Fraser announced $14.1 million in funding to support Nova Scotia Businesses though the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. The federal government recently also announced an additional $1.5 billion for the RTRI as part of a broader $7.5 billion package for Canadian workers and businesses affected by US Tariffs.  

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser

 
The local funding initiative includes $1 million for KD Parma Canada in Mulgrave, $150,000 for Larch Wood Enterprises in Margaree, and $375,000 for Nova Scotia Spirit Company, which has a presence in Stellarton.  
 
 
 
Fraser said this is the first batch of projects, adding he expects there to be more over the next number of weeks and months. Included in the most recent round of supports, said Fraser, are programs that are going to be injections into tariff impacted businesses that will allow them to keep workers on payroll and to adopt new strategies to remain open.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.