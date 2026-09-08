Central Nova MP Sean Fraser $14.1 Million to Nova Scotia Business Will Help Companies Pivot in the Wake of US Tariffs

Last week, Central Nova MP and Atlantic Canada Opportunities minister Sean Fraser announced $14.1 million in funding to support Nova Scotia Businesses though the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. The federal government recently also announced an additional $1.5 billion for the RTRI as part of a broader $7.5 billion package for Canadian workers and businesses affected by US Tariffs.

The local funding initiative includes $1 million for KD Parma Canada in Mulgrave, $150,000 for Larch Wood Enterprises in Margaree, and $375,000 for Nova Scotia Spirit Company, which has a presence in Stellarton.