Central Nova MP Sean Fraser $14.1 Million to Nova Scotia Business Will Help Companies Pivot in the Wake of US Tariffs

Last week, Central Nova MP and Atlantic Canada Opportunities minister Sean Fraser announced $14.1 million in funding to support Nova Scotia Businesses though the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. The federal government recently also announced an additional $1.5 billion for the RTRI as part of a broader $7.5 billion package for Canadian workers and businesses affected by US Tariffs.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser
The local funding initiative includes $1 million for KD Parma Canada in Mulgrave, $150,000 for Larch Wood Enterprises in Margaree, and $375,000 for Nova Scotia Spirit Company, which has a presence in Stellarton.
Fraser said this is the first batch of projects, adding he expects there to be more over the next number of weeks and months. Included in the most recent round of supports, said Fraser, are programs that are going to be injections into tariff impacted businesses that will allow them to keep workers on payroll and to adopt new strategies to remain open.