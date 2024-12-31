Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says 2024 saw Improvements in Health Care

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says great strides have been made in the past 12 months in the areas of health care.
In a year-end interview, Fraser says part of that includes a new health-care deal between the Canadian and Nova Scotia Governments.
Fraser says there’s also the new Canada Dental Benefit that more than a million people have accessed, and a new Phamacare program has been launched starting with diabetes medicine and contraception.
Locally, Fraser there’s also an initiative involving the federal and provincial governments and St. FX University on the new Centre for Innovation in Rural Health to increase the quality of care.