Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces $100,000 for Pictou County Women’s Resource and Sexual Assault Centre in New Glasgow

The federal government is contributing to accessiblility upgrades at the Pictou County Women’s Resource and Sexual Assault Centre in New Glasgow.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced government is spending $100,000 on a project that will allow the centre to add an accessible exterior ramp.

The funding comes from the federal government’s small projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund. It provides grants of up to $100,000 for small-scale construction, renovation or retrofit work allowing persons with disabilities to live and work in more inclusive and accessible communities.