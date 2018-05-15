Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces $25,000 for Arts Health Antigonish

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Antigonish on Monday afternoon to announce $25,000 in

funding for Arts Health Antigonish through the government`s New Horizons for Seniors Program. The money will go towards AHA`s 2018 Arts Canopy Program.

Fraser made the announcement at the RK MacDonald Nursing Home, along with members of the AHA! team.

Arts Health Antigonish (AHA!) is a collaboration between artists, educators and health care workers and is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

AHA!’s Arts Canopy 2018 Project will build on the Arts Canopy 2016-2017 Pilot, that brought music, poetry, movement, visual arts and pottery to seniors living with dementia.

Dr. Liz Brennan, with AHA, said the funding will go towards training artists facilitators and for the costs of materials. She said they hope to have a public showcase for the artists eventually and to have a dozen 10-week programs. The program is currently offered at four sites, including the RK MacDonald, The Highland Crest Home, Valley View Villa in Stellarton and organizers hope to expand.