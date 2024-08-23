Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces Federal Funding for Comfort Centres

Central Nova MP and Federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser, has announced total non-repayable investments of $748,697 to the Pictou County Wellness Centre, Summer Street Industries Society, and the Municipality of the County of Pictou though the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund.

This funding will help the organizations upgrade a total of 30 climate comfort centres across Pictou County.

In a release, Fraser stated emergency preparedness isn’t just a plan; it’s a lifeline – especially in rural areas where emergency services are shared between many communities and can be limited. He also stated climate comfort centres like those receiving support can be the difference between uncertainty and security for community members.