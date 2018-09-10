Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces Federal Funding for Wharf Improvements in Little Liscombe

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, on behalf of Fisheries and Oceans minister Jonathan Wilkinson, has announced federal funding for the construction of a new crib structure with a reinforced concrete deck and a new electrical system in Little Liscombe.

In July of 2016, Fraser announced a federal investment of over $10.8 million for the repair and maintenance of harbour infrastructure at seven small craft harbours in Central Nova. The exact cost of the Little Liscomb project is still in the bidding process so no costs were announced.

Fraser said the project was likely going to take five years before the investment was announced.