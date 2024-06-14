Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces Federal funding of $1.1 million for Upgrades in Pictou and Antigonish Counties for Climate and Comfort Centres from the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced investments of more than $1.1 millon to the Pictou County Wellness Centre, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Summer Street Industries Society, and the Municipality of the County of Pictou through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund (HFRF).

The funding will go towards upgrading 34 climate comfort centres in Pictou and Antigonish counties.

The Pictou County Wellness Centre Building Authority will receive $382,556 for accessibility upgrades to its building, and purchase and install a generator.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will receive $373,000 for facility upgrades and purchase readiness supplies for four emergency centres, including The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59, the Heatherton Development & Cultural Wellness Centre, Antigonish Town Hall and the county’s municipal office.

Summer Street Industries Society in New Glasgow will receive $192,141 to purchase and install a generator so the facility can offer more comfort centre services during extended power outages.

The Municipality of the County of Pictou is getting $174,500 for facility upgrades and purchase readiness supplies for 28 emergency centres.