Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces federal funding to support Two Pictou County Projects

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser made a couple of funding announcements in Pictou County yesterday.

In New Glasgow, Fraser says the town will receive 44-thousand dollars through the Enabling Accessibility Fund towards the construction of an accessible playground at the West Side Community Centre. The total cost of the project is just under 70-thousand dollars, with the Community Centre contributing almost 14-thousand dollars, and the Town 12-thousand dollars through cash and in-kind contributions.

In Westville, Fraser announced a 21-hundred dollar grant from the New Horizons for Seniors Program to the Heritage Group. The Heritage Group, based out of the Westville municipal building holds painting, line dancing, fitness classes and other activities.

The money will be used to purchase an amplfier for the instructor to use for their growing fitness classes, as well basic supplies for an art group, including paint, canvases and brushes.