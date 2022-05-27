Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Announces Federal Support for Tourism Inititives

The local tourism industry is getting a boost from the federal government. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced funding for five projects including tourism businesses and

operators totalling $447,000. The money comes from the federal government’s Tourism Relief Fund, for supports in Pictou and Antigonish Counties, the District of St. Mary’s and rural HRM.

Pictou Lodge will receive $100,000 for upgrades. KAW Developments also gets $100,000 to develop a new barrier-free recreation retreat in Pictou County.

DEANS will receive $155,750 for two initiatives, including an event to bring live performances and activities to communities in winter. The other is to develop a satellite Evergreen Festival to bring the Halifax-based event to rural communities during the holiday season.

The Tourism Industry Assocation of Nova Scotia is getting $116,775 for a pilot program connecting the fishing and tourism industries for new marine experiences for visitors