Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces Funding for Tourism Sector in Eastern Mainland Nova Scotia

A boost for the local tourism industry in eastern mainland Nova Scotia. At the recent Coastal

Nova Scotia Awards Gala in New Glasgow, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced the federal government is committing $115,000 to the organization to develop a tourism plan.

Fraser says the Canadian economy has made an extraordinary rebound compared to other countries around the world, but the tourism and hospitality sector are still feeling the pain. With travelers expected to return to Canada this year, Fraser says we need to be sure the tourism industry will be ready when the visitors arrive.

Fraser says he’s excited to have played a role in helping to promote the sector locally. He says tourism is a key pillar in the local economy and is pleased to see them get the support they need.