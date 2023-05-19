Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Announces Funding for Two River John Projects

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced funding for a couple of projects in River John this

afternoon.

Fraser says the federal government will provide $25,000 toward the construction of a pickleball court. Fraser says pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports globally. He says there’s been incredible uptake in the sport, particularly among seniors. He says to see rural communities building these facilities is encouraging, not only because it inspires people to be mobile, but also allows them to come together socially.

Fraser also announced the federal government will contribute $170,000 towards the construction of a food bank in River John

Fraser says Nova Scotia is the least food secure province in Canada. He says while the federal grocery rebate, coming in July will help, there are famlies that are struggling. He says in addition to helping people with the cost of living, infrastructure needs to be built to ensure people can get food on the talbe.