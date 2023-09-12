Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Announces Funding for Two Seniors Projects

A pair of local organizations recently received funding though the New Horizon’s for seniors

program.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called the New Horizons for Seniors program one of his favourites in government, which he described as a flexible fund allowing organizations to receive up to $25,000. He pointed at two Pictou County organizations which received almost $50,000 combined.

The West Branch Community Association received $25,000 to purchase new equipment for their hall and the Pictou Community New Horizons 50+ Club received $25,000 to renovate and enhance their kitchen facility.