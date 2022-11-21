Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Announces Program to Assist Homeowners to Transition to Heat Pumps from Oil

Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has announced a program to assist

homeowners switch from home heating oil to heat pumps.

Fraser says it provides a grant of up to $5,000 to moderate or low income households. The money would cover costs including the purchase and installation of the heat pump, electrical upgrades needed and removal of the oil tank. Fraser, making the announcement in Stellarton on behalf of Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, says the federal government is investing $250 million to the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program.

The announcement today is in addition to an earlier pledge in September by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to spend $250 million over four years to make home heating more affordable and cut pollution by helping householders to move to electric heat pumps.

Fraser says the program will be available for applications early in the new year.