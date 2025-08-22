Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Build Canada Homes Will Help Move Much Needed New Housing Construction Along

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser touted the federal government’s work in establishing Build Canada Homes, an entity the government states will be responsible for building affordable homes, providing financing to affordable home builders, and catalyzing a more productive homebuilding industry.

Fraser said the government is essentially establishing a public developer to make major investments while building out affordable housing across the country.

This is in addition to the GST cuts for those buying a home for the first time, noted the former housing minister. Fraser said the strategy going forward will involve a focus on homes built with new technology, which will also create industrial opportunities with good paying jobs.