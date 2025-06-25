Listen Live

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser comments on Canada meeting NATO`s target for defence spending

Jun 25, 2025 | Local News

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will meet the NATO target for defence spending at 2 per cent of GDP. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said it`s important Canada make the investment to secure the country and participate alongside like-minded allies in exercises that will promote peace and security in the world.

Fraser also called it an enormous economic prospect for Atlantic Canada, noting the area represents about 20 per cent of the aerospace and defence sector. He said there are opportunities to grow the economy with create good jobs here in Nova Scotia.


