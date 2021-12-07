Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Completes first Foreign Visit as a Cabinet Minister

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased with his first foreign visit as Canada’s new

Minister of Immigration. Fraser attended a conference in Guatemala last week focused on the migration crisis in Central America which has an impact on Canada.

Fraser says it was also an opportunity to meet with countries that have bilateral agreements with Canada, in particular to solve Canada’s labour shortage.

Fraser also had meetings with representatives from the United States, as well as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees on how Canada can meet its commitment to re-settle 40,000 Afghan refugees.

The first group of privately sponsored refugees, totalling 243 people, arrived in Canada on a chartered flight this past week.