Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Disappointed with Federal Electoral Boundary Changes

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s disappointed by the decision of the Federal Electoral

Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia that would remove Antigonish town and county from his riding.

Fraser says Antigonish is a big part of his life, it was where he was born and where his family is from; he also attended St. FX University. Fraser says it’s been a huge honour as the MP for Antigonish.

Fraser says he was hopeful after a majority on a House of Commons Committee supported his submissions to maintain portions of Antigonish Town and County in Central Nova. However, he says the commission has decided all of Antigonish town and county should become part of a riding that covers most of Cape Breton Island.

Fraser says Sydney-Victoria MP Jaime Battiste is contemplating a legal challenge over the boundary changes, citing the exclusion of Indigenous people from a decision that has impacted them.

Two Indigenous communities in Battiste’s riding, Eskasoni and Wagmatcook will become part of the Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish riding.