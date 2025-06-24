Central Nova MP Sean Fraser discusses upcoming tax cut

With the spring session of Parliament wrapping up last week, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser discussed some of the legislation introduced during the session, including Bill C-4, an act respecting affordability measures for Canadians which is set to include an income tax cut.

Fraser said 22 million Canadians will benefit from the tax cut.

Fraser said this will make housing more affordable for those trying to get into the housing market. With the cuts, the Central Nova MP called it a healthy start to making good on promises made in the campaign for the recent federal election.

While Bill c-4 did not pass this session and will return to Parliament in the fall, government can move forward with the tax cut starting on July 1st, due to the passage of a ways and means motion.