Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Encourages Residents to Pause to Remember Survivors of Residential Schools and Those who Did Not Return Home

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is encouraging area residents to stop and take a moment to remember survivors of residential schools and the children who never returned home.

Monday is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It recognizes the tragic legacy of residential schools, the children who never came home, the families left behind the and survivors of these institutions. Fraser says Monday is an opportunity to learn more.

Monday is also Orange Shirt Day in Canada. Residents are encouraged to wear an Orange Shirt as a symbol of hope, reconciliation and a commitment to a better future.