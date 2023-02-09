Central Nova MP Sean Fraser excited about New Legislation on Child Care

With parliament back to sitting in the House of Commons, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said

their first piece of legislation is exciting.

Fraser said the federal government previously made agreements with every province to provide affordable child care to parents seeking to rejoin the workforce.

Fraser said the country recently hit the all-time high for women’s labour force participation as a result of more parents being able to go back to work knowing their entire paycheque won’t be eaten up with the price of childcare.

Last week, Fraser said the government passed legislation that will make the arrangement permanent, noting it will be far more difficult for a future government to undo the work. He noted this will ensure the country has an economic advantage by making sure parents don’t have to base their decision to work on the price of child care.