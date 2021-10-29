Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Excited with New Role as Immigration Minister

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is the country’s newest minister of Immigration, Refugees, and

Citizenship. Fraser said he jumped into the file with both feet, noting he had his first briefing with the deputy minister shortly after his first press conference following the swearing-in. They next day, they dug in with senior staff to go over some of the more pressing issues and has kept up to date since then.

One of the items under Fraser’s responsibility is the development of proof of vaccine credentials for international travel. Fraser said it’s essential that political decision makers are making their calls not on what’s controversial but on what the evidence suggests is right and will serve the interests of Canadians. After receiving some professional advice on the matter, Fraser said there is no doubt in his mind that the right thing to do to protect the public and the health system is to require proof of vaccination for people travelling internationally.

Fraser was sworn in this week along with the rest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.