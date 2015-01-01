Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Expects Housing and Cost of Living Support Measures will be Touched on In Tuesday’s Fall Economic Statement

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser expects to see a lot of signals of future direction by the federal government as it releases its fall economic statement Tuesday.

Fraser says the statement will give an outlook on where government finances are at the moment. However he says it also provides an opportunity in between budget cycles to outline more pressing priorities.

Fraser expects there will also be a series of measures to provide supports for families struggling with the cost of living, and over the coming days, government will outline what the next series of steps will look like.