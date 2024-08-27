Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Funding to Climate Control Centres In Pictou County will Provide Them with the Equipment they Need

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says with the impact of climate change on our community resulting in increasing incidents of floods, forest fires and hurricanes, it’s important that local residents have access to the services they need.

Fraser recently announced the federal government is committing almost $750,000 to help upgrade 30 climate comfort centres across Pictou County, providing them with the equipment they need in an emergency or severe weather event.

Climate comfort centres are recognized as having an essential role when in extreme weather events, including a place for local residents to shelter, charge devices, use the internet and check with family and friends.