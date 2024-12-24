Central Nova MP Sean Fraser happy with Several Federal Housing programs Supporting Local Initiatives

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he was pleased to see several federal housing related initiatives get off the ground in the local area over the past year . Fraser was the federal Housing Minister until recently, after announcing he would not re-offer in the next federal election.

In a year-end interview, Fraser says with the Housing Accelerator Fund, which helps municipalities make it easier and faster to build homes, there’s been more than $7.5 million allocated to Pictou and Antigonish Counties.

Fraser says there’s also federal support for companies building pre-fabricated homes, and several local firms have benefited.