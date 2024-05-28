Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Helping the Agriculture Sector with Programs Such as the Value-Adding Equipment Program is Important

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Nova Scotia is the least food secure province in Canada and anything government can do to support the economic opportunities that come by supporting farms and the agricultural sector is important.

Fraser say the federal government has teamed up with its Nova Scotia counterparts to help food producers expand their product line or upgrade processing.

The $475,000 Value-Adding Equipment Program is cost shared by the two levels of government.

Funding for the program will be available to agricultural food processing businesses doing value added processing on site.