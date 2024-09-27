Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Hopeful Resolution Can be Found with Provincial Government over Funding to Strengthen Isthmus of Chignecto

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s hopeful that a resolution can be found with the Nova Scotia government over funding to strengthen the Isthmus of Chignecto from severe weather events such as hurricanes.

Fraser says the federal government has committed a significant amount to the project.

It’s proposed the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Governments would pay for the other half.

However Premier Tim Houston maintains the work is entirely the federal government’s responsibility. The province has asked the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal on whether the Isthmus and related work is entirely a federal responsibility

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has told federal officials he will take the money, but will continue to fight the federal government in court.