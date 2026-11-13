Central Nova MP Sean Fraser hosts Budget Roundtable with Arts Groups

Earlier this week, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser hosted an informal roundtable with local artists and organizations supporting artists, to talk about some of the support for artists in Budget 2026. The roundtable took place at the Creative Pictou County Studio at the deCoste Centre.

Budget 2026, tabled November 5, includes the Canada Creative Credit, a proposed non-refundable personal income tax credit providing relief on up to $45,000 in annual qualifying net business income derived from original and creative artistic works, as well as removal of the artist expense cap, which removes the $1,000 cap on deductible work expenses for employed artists.

Fraser said it includes over $4 billion in support for the arts in Canada. He said the idea behind the roundtable was to share information and take feedback.